Omar Peck has only one agenda — and that is to help his fellow neighbors.
After Hurricane Harvey, it was Omar and his family who stepped up with First Baptist Church Friendswood, helping all our fellow Friendswood families in their time of need. When the subdivision he calls home desperately needed leadership he answered the call.
When the city wouldn’t help in my time of need and decided to back big business instead of residents who call Friendswood home, it was Omar Peck who showed up in court to help fight to protect my home.
It was only with his help that I was able to protect and repair my property. It’s time to ask Omar for his help and leadership. Omar Peck is a good, God-fearing Christian man with unshakeable integrity. We need someone that will be sensitive to business, but place the residents first, and what’s best for all us that live here.
The city council needs leadership with the values that Omar Peck possess. Omar Peck is the man we need to lead our city as the new mayor. Vote Omar Peck for Mayor of Friendswood and lets start the change.
William Van Scoyoc
Friendswood
