One amendment to the U.S. Constitution as impossible to ratify as repealing the Second Amendment would be one to elect U.S. presidents by popular vote.
Unlikely, two-thirds of the House or Senate would vote for it. No chance three-fourths of the states would ratify it. One provision would kill it. All 32 conservative red states would reject it if it did not require all voters prove citizenship to register. All 18 blue states would reject it if it required proof of citizenship to register.
Progressives must have non-citizen voters to win state elections. Conservatives don’t want them voting in any election.
Gary Miller
Texas City
