My deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the recent Santa Fe High School shooting. I'm aware that Texas prides itself as a gun-toting state, but this tragedy of young lives lost at the whim of a fellow 17-year-old student, who wore a T-shirt that said "Born to Kill" is an eye opener to having guns in the wrong hands.
It makes one question why the shooter targeted certain people. Did some make an innocent remark or joke about the shooter, which had angered him enough to let them have it in cold-blood?
I trust the community of Santa Fe will seriously consider that providing more guns on the high school scene for teachers and staff is not the answer for preventing future shootings at the high school.
It seems it needs to be a change of attitude toward the easy access to arms that presently exist in your town, where a child with a beef can shoot whoever he wishes because he can.
Catherine Sagan
Captain Hook, Hawaii
