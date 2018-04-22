The Texas City disaster survivors — what an amazing generation. Nothing could knock them down. Wait a minute! There is a great generation right now. Millennials.
They are glued to their PS4’s, social media, frat parties, mom’s couch and fridge. Really? We where the same way. I know a lot of millennials; I am blown away. Mine are in medical school, law school and film school at Texas. You may not agree with them, but this generation started a nationwide movement for gun safety. I see them volunteer after hurricanes. Their accomplishments amaze me; holding down jobs, go to college, and laugh with their friends of different backgrounds, race, life challenges, religion and income. Stay home to care for their mom struck down by cancer. Tackle their illnesses with courage and humor. Travel across county to be with their friend (my son) when he found out he had cancer.
Honestly make this world a better place by fixing the problems — not just complain.
Thank you Texas City for showing that nothing can knock us down. Thank you "youngens" for showing us the energy to get up and do something. Now give me the damn remote and grab me a beer.
Chris Bertini
Galveston
