I visualize Broadway having ambient beautiful illuminated lighting from entry into Galveston to the end of Broadway. Seems I've taken on this strange obsession with being the unappointed Broadway city inspector. I drive it so much I notice everything.
I would like to point out that the current median lights are an insufficient dull yellow low light color that doesn't effectively illuminate the traffic, homes or businesses of Broadway. All current lighting from 39th to 57th streets has been burnt out, or not turned on for months, and from Sixth to 59th streets several in-between lights are burnt out as well.
I'd personally replace it with cool colored lighting like blue, but, all of them need to be replaced with brighter bulbs. Let's make Broadway beautiful again. I'd like to see new overhead street signs that illuminate at night too.
Toyya Braskey
Galveston
