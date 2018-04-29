I have known Jackie Cole for many years and in that time have always found her to be very thoughtful and thorough in her approach to city issues.
She always does her homework. She is someone who will care for both the finances of Galveston as well as guard its environment.
Members of her district and the city at large will feel comfortable reaching out to her for help. I hope you will vote for her as I have done.
Dorothy Trevino
Galveston
