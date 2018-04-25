Congratulations and a giant thank you to Michael A. Smith for his editorial ("Texas City ISD's rally no cause for retaliation," The Daily News, April 21) endorsing the behavior of Texas City students who held a rally in support of their fellow students from Parkland, Fla.
Their support should be applauded. Not condemned.
Smith is right. They should continue to speak up when the crowd says to shut up.
Phyllis Galatas
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.