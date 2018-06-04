I have been a reader of your newspaper for about 50 years now and I am very disappointed that you decided to change out the comics to these that you are now publishing. Please, please go back to the ones that we had.

My daddy started reading me the comics when I was just a little girl and I still love reading them. I am sure that there are others who feel the same way. It just about ruins the whole paper for me every day. Thank you for perhaps considering a return to the old ones. They are simply the best.

Beverly Hrabal

League City

