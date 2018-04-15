There are two things about Omar Peck that I think the city of Friendswood would benefit from the most with him as mayor.
The first is how passionate he is about people and causes. He truly cares about people and acts on that concern — he doesn't just talk about it. The second thing is his determination — he will chase something down until he figures out a solution. He is committed and resourceful and will resolve issues. Both of these traits will be an invaluable combination in a mayor for Friendswood.
I have known him for almost 20 years and have seen this consistency in him and know he will run the city well, listening to the concerns of the people, and then act on those concerns. I urge every resident to meet him, ask questions, and experience his genuine interest in them and the city.
Jaime Chisolm
Friendswood
