Get guns out of the schools and other evil acts. Put God back in — as the country was founded on Him. Thanks to our Senate and judicial systems where money is more important than the love of our fellow countrymen. He died for us, the least we could do is live for Him.
The American Civil Liberties Union is good for minorities, but here again there is fault in overlooking the rights of the majority, such as the atheism of Madeleine O'Hare, the evildoers and not the lovers of our fellow men.
Supreme Court: Put Him back in the public places, the state departments, and praying before sporting events. Put Him back again, and see the difference love can mean again. In God we trusted before by following His commandments. Not make our own by way of the judicial junkies, who by the way we voted for.
In God we trust. God bless America. Remember nations that turned their backs on him before.
Get guns out the right way.
Jay Richard
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.