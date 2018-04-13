As a journalism and writing teacher for years, I admonished my students for using cliches. With apologies to them, this cliche, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" applies perfectly to the upcoming Clear Creek Independent School District trustee election.
I congratulate all who have offered to serve in this ultimate volunteer role, but I encourage all concerned, informed voters to re-elect Page Rander in District 4, Jay Cunningham in District 5 and Charles Pond in the at-large, district-wide position. These dedicated trustees are established educational leaders who consistently promote the needs of all students along with the most cost-effective use of taxpayer funds. Our exemplary district continues to be a go-to leader in the area and state for peer districts hoping to excel.
CCISD is totally committed to the welfare and growth of every student academically, socially, physically and culturally. Leadership for this kind of action starts at the top with a dynamic, informed and involved board, a forward-thinking administration and a driven, caring, tireless staff of teachers and auxiliary personnel. Our patrons have high expectations and demand the highest quality education.
As a retired 40-plus year employee of CCISD, as well as a student, parent, board member and taxpayer, my mission continues to be seeing the level of excellence continue in our district. Returning Rander, Cunningham and Pond to these critical leadership roles will help ensure the high bar we have set.
Ralph Parr
Houston
(1) comment
I encourage voters to check out the credentials and campaign websites for all the candidates and then make their own decisions about who they want to represent their district in CCISD. Personally, I can see the value of having the experience of a teacher on the Board, someone who has actually worked within the CCISD and has good ideas about how to improve it. Therefore, I am supporting Yvonne Tibai in District 5.
