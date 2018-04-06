We have endured a lot the past seven months, but it's time to recognize our outstanding paid employees of Dickinson.
Using the word "paid" does not mean it is comparable pay to other cities or even a decent wage (I understand the turnover rate is large and will be getting larger mostly over low pay). But I have only met one employee who was not positive, helpful and concerned over any issue I have had.
I have eight permits on my window, paid for new culverts, drainage fees (that was a tough one this year), but even as police have to write you a warning ticket because, of all things, you have "debris" in your yard, they show compassion, and chat about what we are all going through.
Our employees are working very hard under new department heads, missing flooded equipment, rental equipment, etc. The permit department operates as a team with one goal in mind — to help you get through the difficult task of getting a permit or informing you that you can't rebuild.
Just sad our city leaders can't help more or care more about something other than a farmers market — call the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help.
James Flex
Dickinson
