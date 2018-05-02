Rebecca and I are voting to re-elect Councilman Frank Maceo because we approve the direction the city is heading, and we appreciate the role Frank plays on the council that steers that direction.
In District 3, Frank's efforts have yielded improvements at Lindale park (new walking trail, playground equipment and ballpark renovations), replacement of gas lamps downtown, East End alley safety lights and bike lanes down Holiday Drive. Frank has successfully lobbied for more East End decorative streetlights for Church and Sealy streets; Centerpoint Energy will be installing those soon.
On economic policy, Frank has led the effort to reform the civilian and fire pensions, with the police pension next. I'm particularly impressed with Frank's efforts on pension reform. Confronting employee pension funding shortfalls requires serious study and patience, and in resolving these disputes a council member rarely makes friends — such is the job. Nevertheless, Frank has earned the thoughtful endorsement of both Galveston public safety unions, not because of favoritism, but because our police and fire know he is dedicated and fair as a public servant.
Frank is opposed in this election, as I was in each of mine. He has earned re-election, and he has our vote.
Joe Jaworski
Galveston
