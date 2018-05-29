Can you believe this? Have we become Nazi Germany? Separating immigrant children from their parents, some of them just babies? Placing young children in a totally different location from their parents, requiring them to try to explain to lawyers why they want to stay in this country?
The administration admits it is having trouble keeping up with where these children are. In some cases the parent is being deported while the child is kept here. This is mean, vindictive and immoral, and I personally find it hard to believe that the government of the United States of America is doing this.
Please take the time to call the offices of Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. John Cornyn and demand that they take steps to end this. Call the White House. This cannot stand.
Madeleine Baker
Galveston
