I believe Omar Peck is the best candidate for mayor of Friendswood.
Omar is a true conservative whose objective is good stewardship of the taxpayers' money and addressing flooding and drainage issues. Omar was vice president of a major construction company overseeing billion-dollar projects ranging from nuclear power plants to petrochemical plant facilities. He was responsible for bringing these construction projects in on time and on budget. This experience will serve the citizens of Friendswood well.
Unlike his opponent, Omar is opposed to the merry-go-round at Stevenson Park. On the surface, this project sounds like a nice amenity for Friendswood. However, it will be an expensive proposition and we should acknowledge that it will attract folks outside of Friendswood.
Unfortunately, some of these people are not good citizens like Friendswood residents. Recent problems at Stevenson Park, including a shooting, are being perpetrated by people that are not from Friendswood.
Charles Vaughn
Friendswood
