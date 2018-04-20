Here is a Barbara Bush story that stands out.
A U.S. Park Police officer and friend of mine was a motorcycle officer assigned to Vice President Bush’s detail for the inauguration in the 1980s. It was a cold, snowy night as the motorcade went from event to event. At the end of the night they escorted the vice president and Barbara Bush to the vice president’s mansion.
Barbara Bush asked each Park Police officer for a business card. John Loveland, my friend, gave her his card and asked why she wanted it. She told him if he was ever in vicinity to drop by for coffee and cookies.
That summer, John was near the vice president’s mansion, and for fun dropped by to see if Barbara Bush’s invitation was for real! He told the Secret Service agents he was on the list to have coffee and cookies with her.
They checked and he was! They called the mansion and said officer Loveland was there for coffee and cookies with Mrs. Bush. The gate was opened; he drove his motorcycle up to the front of the mansion and spent 30 minutes with Barbara Bush.
Bill Sargent
Galveston
