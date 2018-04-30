The current elections in Friendswood for mayor and city council are a classic example of an entrenched power structure versus a group of outsiders.
Spurred by a seeming refusal of local leadership to publicly address issues of flood control, and a lack of transparency regarding fiscal decisions, a group of newcomers has stepped up to challenge the status quo. They represent many of us in Friendswood that feel that our concerns are not the primary focus of the current leadership.
For mayor, Omar Peck is a retired civil engineer; his background provides an excellent basis to address the issue of flood control improvement, which his opponent does not even list as one of his concerns.
Position 1 Michael Wood seeks to improve visibility of all city financials.
Position 3 Philip Ratisseau is the only candidate for any office that resides in the Harris County side of Friendswood; this is 30 percent of Friendswood that has been unrepresented for years.
Position 4 Brent Erenwert is by far the youngest of any candidate. Considering the huge number of young families in Friendswood, a young father and husband is an ideal representative.
Help make a change. Vote.
Bradley Warren
Friendswood
