There was a wreck Friday just east of Jimmy's on the Pier on the seawall. It would be helpful if there was a traffic light at 89th Street and Seawall Boulevard.
You place your life in the hands of the Lord as a pedestrian or in your car trying to get out of your parking space.
Traffic coming off FM 3005 have no regard to the speed limit change. There have been many accidents on this stretch of road.
Do we have to wait for someone to be killed before the city does something about this problem?
Gerald Schaub
Galveston
