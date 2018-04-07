The city of Galveston’s Families, Children and Youth board in partnership with Galveston College and the University of Texas Medical Branch will sponsor the city of Galveston’s “Education is a Family Affair” 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Menard Park, 2222 28th St., in Galveston.
Activities will include recognitions of student achievements, varied school performances, a collaborative art project, health fair (with various screenings free), book giveaways, child-centered activities and more.
On behalf of the board, we invite you to come celebrate education on Galveston Island. For more information, call Liz Torres at 409-939-8529.
Vivian Hernandez
Board member of the Families, Children and Youth board
Galveston
