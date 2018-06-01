In response to Madeleine Baker’s letter ("This immigration debacle must not stand," The Daily News, May 30): I believe the fault does not lie with the U.S. government for separating children from their parents who are here illegally. I think the fault needs to be directed to the moms or the dads, for coming into our country illegally, with children in tow.
They know when they cross our border illegally, the chances of getting caught are real. They know that if they get apprehended they might be separated from their children because they are here illegally. The fault lies with the parents of these children, not the government of the United State of America because they took a huge chance when they came here illegally.
We have laws in our country for a reason and they need to be followed, and if they’re not — there are consequences. Just saying.
Vicki Kenworthy
Santa Fe
You are absolutely correct.
