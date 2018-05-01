This Saturday, voters will select a new member of Galveston College’s board of regents. I am Richard “Dickie” Prets and my unique combination of education, experience and love for our island makes me the right person for the job.
I am the only candidate who holds a doctorate in Educational Leadership with a concentration in higher education administration. I have also earned a master’s degree in business management from Rice University.
For the past 10 years, I have served as a professor of entrepreneurship and the Director of the Small Business Development Center at San Jacinto College. As a community college department head, I am tasked with budget creation and grants administration. I also serve as the department’s hiring manager and performance management leader. In an effort to better the future of San Jacinto College, I have worked on committees focusing on facility assessment and business course curriculum. And, as a member of the College’s Strategic Leadership Communication Council, I am in a position to provide input on many of our administration’s decisions.
I am also running because I believe in the community college model. Enrollment in public community colleges, according to recent projections by the National Center for Education Statistics, has surpassed 7.5 million students. As a result, there are tremendous opportunities for community colleges to attract the growing number of high school graduates who may not be ready or interested in attending a four-year university.
We can re-train those already in the workforce who are embarking on second careers. We even provide lifelong learning options to retiring baby boomers. No other educational institution is in a position to offer so many options to such a large and diverse percentage of our population.
My family has lived and worked, as small-business owners, on this island for many generations. As a licensed commercial real estate broker, I continue to manage properties on Broadway, 45th Street and on the West End. Alice Prets, my wife of 30 years and a Galveston ISD principal, and I are committed to the future of this community. Galveston Island is our home.
My experience in education leadership and in private business management as well as my affiliation with numerous economic development organizations has provided me with the opportunity to work on many diverse teams, building strong relationships within those organizations and in the community. I look forward to this opportunity to continue my efforts to promote student success, workforce training, and economic development as a member of Galveston College’s Board of Regents. This Saturday, please get out and vote. Thank you!
