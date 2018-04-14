“Taxes are what we pay for civilized society.” — Oliver Wendell Holmes, 1927
It is no accident that Texas is an anagram for taxes. The state collects more than 60 separate taxes on everything from battery sales fees to a sexually oriented business fee. When was the last time you heard about making money off the sins of others?
This time of year the rationale for paying taxes occupies my thoughts. It is true that in most families, the budget is set by the available earnings for the month. This is the argument we hear regularly in legislative tax debates. But it is an oversimplification.
We elect the Pols to pass laws to regulate or de-regulate public behavior. But as noted in the Federalist Papers, an even more important function is to set long-term goals for the Republic. This includes providing for the common defense, promoting the general welfare, and securing the blessings of liberty. There is no question that by spending four percent of gross domestic product on defense, we have settled part of the equation.
In Texas, we pretty much relegate defense to the federal government. But where are the sensible discussions about improving health, roads and schools? These seem to be regularly pushed off the legislative agenda by the 3G network: Gods, Guns and Gays. With schools and roads in as bad a shape as some say; it is lunacy to talk about limiting sales and property taxes. And what nut knocked an income tax off the table? If the legislature of one of the wealthiest states believes that you can cut taxes and have decent health care, roads and schools, then it has proved the need for better mental health treatment.
A similar foolishness occurs at the local level. Localities raise most of their revenue through property taxes. Arguably, these taxes are relatively neutral, but they have two important limitations. The most debated is the “Robin Hood” provision which allows the state to seize a portion of the property tax to redistribute it to poorer localities. But the definition of poorer is tricky since it is tied to the valuation of property and not the population’s income. A relatively poor city like Galveston effectively subsidizes the wealthier community of Friendswood, because of the high-end property on Galveston’s beaches.
A more curious phenomenon concerns local property tax appraisals. The one thing that drives real estate is “location, location, location.” It follows that we often value commercial land more than residential or rural land. Yet that seems to elude the local tax assessors. In Galveston’s Lindale Park, a typical residential lot is 1/8 acre. Assessments on these lots, not the improvement, are about $27,000 and have doubled recently. In contrast assessments on a sample of 1/4 acre commercial lots near the Martini Theatre vary from $15,000 to $93,000.
The arbitrariness of Robin Hood and seemingly haphazard assessments has devastated the development of land for living. Perhaps an income tax would alleviate this injustice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.