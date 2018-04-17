As we watched the commemoration of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., and heard the divisive rhetoric from both sides, it became apparent that we need a concerted effort to bring back the sense of unity and dignity in this country.
We, the people, must put our petty differences aside and save our nation and community. The national divisive rhetoric has trickled down to our community. However, I am proud and grateful that there are friends and neighbors who have united for righteousness.
During these days of intense divisive actions and rhetoric, there are still those of us who are able to find middle ground for meaningful communication as solutions to problems are sought. The Texas City Police Department and the West End Community Organization united seven years ago with a mission to make our community safer by being proactive rather than reactive. The best for our entire community is our holistic goal, therefore, the La Marque Police Department, county sheriff, and district attorney’s office have met with us, as well. We are a group that does not allow politics, ethnic beliefs or church affiliations to divide us because we are mission-focused. We do not receive much press, but we are moving forward.
We continue to evolve as we grow in numbers. We are all now a part of the Friends of Texas City Independent School District organization as we focus on assisting with the struggle of getting the much-needed bond issue to pass. Individuals have an array of beliefs regarding the closure of La Marque ISD, but the best for the students who are all now Texas City students and their teachers, who are all TCISD teachers, makes it urgently necessary for us to pass this bond. The Friends of Texas City ISD are counting on the good people of Texas City and La Marque to do what is right for our students.
I am speaking out for the bond with full knowledge that my adversaries will take to the blogs to denigrate me. If Dr. King could withstand, so can I. No matter what is said, I know that our families and friends will come through for our children.
Also, as a union vice president, my mind’s eye can see our young people because of the scope of the bond will be able to find employment at home. Every stakeholder in the district must benefit going forward. I am a fierce believer in hiring from within.
Texas City will be an example of the true meaning of community. Deuteronomy 25:4 reads “Thou shalt not muzzle the ox that treaded out the corn.”
As the author of this scripture infers, we who are dutiful, taxpaying residents believe that our community individuals and businesses should share in the fruits of our labor. As a union leader it is my belief that residents should be considered in any hiring process.
