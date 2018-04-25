Galveston Independent School District’s School Board has called for a $31 million bond election on May 5. As a private citizen who has been involved in the school bond conception, I have learned a great deal how it is constructed and how it will benefit Galveston.
Financials: It is important to understand that this bond will not raise your tax rate. If you are not aware, the Galveston district has one of the lowest school tax rates in Galveston County. This bond will only add one additional year to GISD’s current debt. Importantly, a school bond is not subject to government recapture (Robin Hood), therefore, the district will get to keep 100 percent of these bond dollars.
Having a successful bond potentially means that some existing resources could be used for other purposes, for example, on better compensation packages for teachers. This is something most of us put very high on a priority list. There is a momentum in the district and our schools are improving steadily. The district has great teachers but needs to be able to keep them here in our schools, not lose them to a more competitive district.
Bond Details: An important question surrounding this bond is what will it offer you, a citizen of Galveston? This bond has been set up to address the immediate needs of the district’s facilities. How does 20 new buses sound? Security vestibules will be added to some campuses, all security cameras will be replaced, lighting will be upgraded to LED, which will provide the district with a cost savings as well.
Most campuses will get much needed improvements including replacements to heating/cooling systems. Some specific projects include a new gym at Parker Elementary School, Crenshaw will have an outdoor ADA ramp built, Ball High will have gym renovations, Spoor field will have new synthetic turf, the baseball field will have a new covered facility for both softball and baseball and the stadium will have seating/lighting upgrades and roof repair.
District-wide there will be technology upgrades and new dry-erase boards/bulletin boards installed. All details of these improvements and others are provided with full transparency at GISDbond.org.
We have great programs and opportunities through the district, which has programs and campuses that have been used as models for other districts. Your “Yes” vote can help raise the bar and start bringing their facilities into the 21st century.
Every child deserves the best education; every teacher deserves to teach in a community that supports them.
You’re “Yes” vote is needed. Without a solid public school system, the community as a whole will fail to thrive.
