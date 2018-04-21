Last fall, over 70 members of the Texas City Independent School District community began meeting to assess the district’s facilities. Do the current facilities meet the existing needs of our students and teachers? What about in the future? Are our schools as safe and secure as our students and teachers deserve?
During the ensuing months, the citizens listened to education professionals, engineers, architects, maintenance professionals and financial experts. The result of this endeavor was a proposal made to the Texas City ISD board of trustees, a bold step to address certain challenges faced by our district, approved in a unanimous vote by the board and now appearing on the May 5 ballot.
The proposal before the voters will allow the construction of four new schools in our district — La Marque Primary, Elementary, and Middle schools and Manuel Guajardo Jr. Elementary School (formerly known as Northside). While these schools have served our district well, each is over 60 years old. Included in this proposal are components for strengthening safety and security for all campuses across the district, as well as investments in lighting, parking and roofs which will make our existing facilities safer and will extend their useful life. The bond also includes a forward-thinking initiative that will provide a computer for every student in the district in grades 7-12. More detailed information about the proposal, is available at: www.friendsoftcisd.org, “The Community’s Proposal” under “More” tab.
We all know that investments cost money, in this case $136.1 million. Voters should know that the community members diligently looked at every alternative that would address our district’s needs, with one eye always trained on costs. No one relishes an increase in property taxes and this measure is no exception. However, the community members found no fiscally reasonable alternatives to the bond proposal that would adequately address our district’s challenges. As to the costs for citizens, once all the bonds are sold, an owner of a residence homestead with a taxable value of $100,000 will see a tax increase of approximately $80 per year. And it is critical to note — as provided in Texas law, the bond election will not cause a school tax increase for residents with an over 65 homestead or disability exemption.
The community members were unanimous in the belief that this bond proposal represents a major investment in our children’s future. I, along with many other friends and neighbors in Texas City ISD, urge you to vote for the bond proposal on the May 5 ballot. We must fix our gaze on the future of great things to come in Texas City ISD, as one school district and one community. Early voting begins April 23 and Election Day is May 5. The bond proposal will appear on the same ballot as the city elections for La Marque and Texas City. Please make time to vote for this critical step in the future of our children and our community.
