Since it began to form as a barrier island some 5,000 years ago, Galveston has struggled to survive both natural and man-made challenges.
Barrier islands, thin strips of sand that emerge parallel to many coasts, are constantly in motion, and in Galveston’s case, that motion is making our island grow smaller.
The reasons are complex and varied, but include: 1. Land subsidence, the gradual lowering of elevation caused by the squeezing of underground aquifer sediments due to groundwater withdrawals. This leads to an overall loss of elevation, but also to wetlands (marshes) sinking and disappearing, and; 2. Sea level rise, with the Gulf of Mexico rising faster than many other bodies of water, averaging about three inches per year and accelerating due to climate change.
Of all of the forms of land loss in Galveston, the loss of our beaches receives the most attention due to their importance for tourism and recreation. Much of our beach erosion is caused by insufficient new sediments from the Mississippi River flowing westward along the coast. Although beach nourishment on the eastern half of the island can temporarily compensate for this loss, the western beaches are experiencing shoreline retreat averaging over 2 feet per year.
Although, we are all concerned about maintaining our beaches, the loss of wetlands and coastal prairies is equally disturbing. Our tidal marshes that line the northern shore of the island, and freshwater marshes further inland embedded in coastal prairie are major economic and environmental assets. As habitats for fish, birds and other wildlife that sustain our fisheries and ecotourism, improve water quality, provide a buffer against storm surges, and ensure a future intertidal zone, they provide many benefits.
Coastal prairie, which once totaled 6 million acres along the Texas coast, has been reduced to less than one percent of that area, yet remains critical for many birds such as red-tailed hawks, northern harriers, white and white-faced ibises.
Perhaps the most valuable habitats in Galveston are our tidal wetlands, the nurseries for many of the fish and shellfish that we enjoy to catch and eat, and thus a major economic asset. Wetlands loss on the northern shore of Galveston was estimated at 20 percent between 1950 and 1990, and has since continued at a rate of about 2 percent per decade. Other land uses such as agricultural, urban and industrial development, and transportation are responsible for much of this wetlands loss.
The natural forces that constantly reduce the size of our barrier island are difficult and costly to mitigate. For example, beach renourishment requires frequent, expensive efforts and only affects a portion of Galveston Island. Fortunately, the loss of our wetlands and coastal prairie can be more permanently prevented through land conservation to not only preserve these valuable habitats but also to reduce our vulnerability to storm damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.