There has been some confusion as to the utilization of previous bond election funds by the College of the Mainland. The fact is that no bond money has ever been earmarked by the college for maintenance projects to make improvements to the current campus structures that are 50-plus years old.
PAST
Voters of the college district that includes the communities of Dickinson, Hitchcock, La Marque, Santa Fe and Texas City approved a $2.85 million bond election to help the current College of the Mainland campus in December 1966. This included the administration building, the Learning Resources Center (library), the Technical-Vocational building, the Math and Science building and a central utilities building.
A second bond for $4.75 million was approved by voters in May 1970 to complete the construction of the campus. This bond covered the cost for the Fine Arts building, Physical Education complex and Student Center and expanded the Technical-Vocational and Math-Science buildings.
Since that time, a 20,000-square-foot expansion of the Technical-Vocational building was completed in 1985; two Industrial Education buildings were constructed in 1991 and a 10,000-square-foot Public Service Careers building came along in 1999. None of these buildings were constructed using bond money.
CURRENTLY
The work being done presently is part of a $16.2 million maintenance bond project approved by the board of trustees. Industry standard maintenance, which was budgeted every year, does not begin to cover structure and infrastructure deterioration which occurs over a period of five decades. The current maintenance project, which did not require voter approval and did not affect anyone’s tax bill, is for capital improvements to current campus facilities. This marks the first time COM had elected to proceed with major maintenance improvements since the college was first built.
Crews at the College of the Mainland currently are working on improvements and upgrades to the 50-plus-year-old buildings at the Texas City main campus. The Physical Education Building will make way for a multi-purpose center to accommodate 560, upgrades to the Student Center and the chemistry lab are being upgraded into a state-of-the-art learning environment.
FUTURE
There is a growing demand for the college to provide classroom instruction for students earning an associate degree as well as training in carpentry, plumbing, electricity, welding and other trades. Plus, many of our senior citizens enroll in classes offered at the Lifelong Learning Center.
College of the Mainland, under the leadership of Warren Nichols, is working to determine the needs of students, the community and area workforce demands. An Academic Master Plan is being developed to determine those needs. Input for the Academic Plan has been sought from students, faculty, staff and the community, with similar input for a Facilities Master Plan.
Enrollment has increased for three straight semesters.
The College of the Mainland administration and the board of trustees are on the same page when it comes to mapping out the college’s future, including any future bond issues for expansion.
