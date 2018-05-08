In mid-April, a 4-year-old boy was summoned to jury duty in Pennsylvania, but was unable to go because “he has preschool that day.” The situation was a lighthearted reminder that errors do happen and some potential jurors do have legitimate reasons they can’t serve.
On the whole, however, jury service is a critical component of our justice system and depends on everyday citizens — those of us well beyond our preschool years — showing up and to do our duty.
Recently, I received my own summons for jury service. Yes, judges can get called and serve, too. Since becoming a judge, I’ve been seated on two juries, one civil and one criminal. Each time I was reminded of why jury service is so important for all of us who care about our democracy, the rule of law and a strong justice system.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recognizes the important of jury service, too. He, like his predecessors, Rick Perry and George W. Bush, received a summons while in office and reported to the courthouse. This month, Abbott proclaimed the first week in May as Jury Service Appreciation Week.
In his proclamation, Abbott noted “the right to trial by a jury of our peers is a critical part of our justice system. The obligation and privilege to serve as a juror are as fundamental to our democracy as the right to vote.”
I agree. Unfortunately, in Texas, many talk the talk about the importance of jury service, but we don’t always walk the walk.
Previous surveys conducted by Texans Against Lawsuit Abuse show that a super majority of Texans (90 percent) believe jury service is important. Yet, studies by the same organization show an alarming number of folks summoned to serve — in some areas a startling 80 percent — simply don’t show up to the courthouse. Ignoring this important duty can have ramifications — after all, if a judge can’t seat a jury, the trial cannot begin. But it also bodes ill for justice in America overall.
In short, our justice system simply doesn’t work without people to serve on a jury. The right to a trial by a jury of your peers is one of the most important freedoms Americans enjoy. It’s integral to have a jury of engaged citizens to make sure that our justice system runs efficiently — the way our founders intended.
Over the years, Texas has worked to increase juror participation rates by making jury service more convenient. For instance, in many counties, Texans can now file our response online when we received a summons — we can often even submit dates that better work with our schedules. This online empaneling process saves prospective jurors and the courts time and money.
In the end, though, Texans simply need to practice what we preach, because we all lose when our jury system suffers.
Ultimately, justice depends on jurors serving in our courts and that begins with all of us reporting for service when called. When you get served, go serve.
How did a 4-year old get a jury summons in Pennsylvania?
In Pennsylvania:
"Jury selection begins when a name is randomly selected from a master list of prospective jurors in the county, compiled from various sources, including voter and motor vehicle registration lists, personal tax rolls and other sources. "
http://philadelphiabar.org/page/AboutJuryService
"Since the summons was sent to Damien’s great-grandmother’s house, it is assumed a series of stocks she purchased in his name — and taxes associated with them — caused his name to appear in the jury pool."
http://citizensvoice.com/news/4-year-old-called-for-jury-duty-1.2327433
In Texas:
"The process for selecting prospective jurors is mandated by state law. If you are a registered voter, have a Texas driver's license or Texas personal identification card and you live in Galveston County, your name is entered in a computer system designed to randomly select prospective jurors."
http://ijuror.galvestoncountytx.gov/main.asp?id=faq
So unless your 4-year old in Galveston County is a registered voter, has a Texas driver's license or State of Texas issued Personal ID card, he or she will not be summoned for jury duty.
In Galveston County we are confined to the area for an entire week even if we are not picked for a jury. That is most inconvenient for those of us who travel for work. I am an OTR truck driver and while I was an Owner/Operator every time I received a jury summons I lost a week's income. The State made up the loss with a check for $6.00. Hmmmm I wonder why people try to get out of Jury Duty.
I've been called several times, picked 5 times to sit, and served as jury foreman twice, being elevated to that additional responsibilty based on the fact that none of the other 11 members would agree to do it....
I agree mostly with what the author wrote, but one sentence could use some tweeking:
"It’s integral to have a jury of engaged citizens to make sure that our justice system runs efficiently — the way our founders intended."
The critical word there is 'engaged'.
In a random selection system, the word becomes all too often more theoretical, if not outright wishful thinking, than any indication of actual analyzing and decision making ability.
I have no idea how to remedy that, since the voir dire proceedings are mainly to to get selected as many jurors as the opposing lawyers feel will decide in their favor...imo...
Any suggestions?
Anybody?
Anybody?
