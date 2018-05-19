For the past four months, I have had the honor and privilege of serving as your port director. I am happy to say that my wife, our two sons and I continue to experience “Texas-sized” friendliness on a daily basis. Thank you for warmly embracing us into Galveston!
As I become acquainted with the local business community, it is more and more apparent just how important the success of the port is to this island. The community is fortunate to have a board of trustees who support the concept of operating the port like a business and envision future growth in a manner that will benefit the port, as well as the local community.
In operating any successful business, management is charged with improving the value of the “business” (port) for the shareholders (residents of Galveston). It is also imperative to operate so prosperity will directly benefit the Galveston community and will be a healthy contributing component long into the future.
We all face challenges in life, and the Galveston wharves are no different. Some of our challenges include an aging infrastructure urgently in need of repair, essential assets requiring continual maintenance, unique weather conditions and valued tenants needing to expand. Using these assets, the port attracts tourism and cargo business to our island that generates income for the port, as well as for the surrounding community.
Fortunately, many local businesses share in the benefit of the increased cruise-based tourism, and in some cases, would not exist if not for the port’s presence.
In the same way that many airports impose access fees on the local merchants benefiting from their travel industry, the Port of Galveston collects similar access fees from local businesses that thrive by transporting passengers to and from the terminals. The port supports infrastructure maintenance using income from these access fees.
Our responsibility is to maintain port assets with revenues from port earnings. We reinvest our earned capital in order to enhance our ability to further increase revenues. By default, this process creates jobs which in turn creates paychecks that are spent here in our community.
These spending habits increase sales tax revenues, hotel taxes and provide cash flow to our city and its businesses and help employ our neighbors. Over the next few weeks and months, the board of trustees and port’s staff will engage in conversations and negotiations with large cruise and cargo companies that see the huge potential in Galveston. Public meetings to inform the community will be announced and we will provide transparency in all financial and operating information.
The port does not rely on tax dollars for operations and is not subsidized by the city. Thus, the Port of Galveston intends to seek financing in order to build new infrastructure and to renovate old, deteriorated infrastructure. We are very thankful that divisions of the city such as the Industrial Development Corp. have supported the port in certain projects. It is important for our citizens to know that the port’s economic impact is close to $2.5 billion dollars to the state of Texas and surrounding communities.
Furthermore, as a result of the cruise business, almost 1 million passengers now visit Galveston annually! Despite any holdover misgivings stemming from the past, I assure you all that we are moving forward on a positive path, and I ask that you give us a chance to run the port in an efficient and successful manner. No matter where I am, I am always representing our port. Whether in Austin, Washington, D.C., or in downtown Galveston, I will always put the port and city of Galveston first.
Both the port’s staff and I thank all of you for your continued support as we move forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.