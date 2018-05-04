What better way to spend a Sunday in May (May 6 to be precise) than visiting Seeding Galveston’s neighborhood farm at the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N for an urban farm fair. We promise an insider’s tour, ideal for those who want to duplicate our community farm model or just seeking tips on how to garden better.
The schedule includes demonstrations/presentations on greenhouse use, composting, garden bed building and animal care (goats and chickens) and an explanation of how these processes work synergistically in the development of a true neighborhood farm culture. That leads, ultimately, to safer, healthier local food supplies. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
One particular highlight is the official launch of the Ball High School Sprouts Environmental Club’s “urban farm within a farm.” This is a lab model of sorts for the students, whose goal is eventually to have an urban farm on school property. They will all be on hand to explain how they built the gardens and why. Buried watermelon buckets are just one of their innovations.
The day’s agenda also features an official lemonade stand as part of the national movement; ice cream samples from Hey Mikey’s; live music by a group of really great musicians including Robert Kuhn, Nellie Cornett, Tex Renner and Louis Morales; iced coffee and watermelon juice courtesy of Fika Java and Juicery; healthy cooking samples from Chef Brian Peper and Galveston College students of Chef Paul Mendoza; soil building techniques from Earth Creations; a huge painting “wall” for kids; and baby goats to pet.
You won’t want to miss trainers from Moody Gardens demonstrating how they work with animals (using our goats as “models”), as well as several milking demonstrations throughout the day. Finally, Seeding Galveston will launch its bicycle-powered compost pickup program with a sign-up sheet for interested residents. There also will be information on our “100 Kitchen Gardens” project and our Market Garden project where other neighborhoods and/or community organizations can develop their own sustainable urban farm.
Volunteers from Central Methodist Church will join our regular cadre of volunteers to help as part of their Servolution project.
For those who want an early behind-the-scenes peek, our Saturday Farm Stand Market opens at 8 a.m. Saturday.
