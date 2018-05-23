I, too, am saddened that we continue to lose children and teachers to school shootings.
Professional engineers are problem solvers. We gather facts, then apply common sense and science to get solutions. Then we apply economics and practicality to select a best solution.
So let me, so humbly, with due respect to all smarter than me, offer, from an engineer’s perspective, my potential solution.
Reviewing the last 13 shootings, I found that nine were committed by youths ages 13-17, and six were willing to die to do it. The most recent event in Santa Fe, strongly suggests that banning assault weapons will not be a solution. At age 13, I had a shotgun, and by 17, I had a pistol; perfectly normal for hunting families. Don’t get me wrong here; I have no respect for the National Rifle Association. Also, political rhetoric has not yet, and will not, solve the problem.
Sadly, the problem resides in our genes; our makeup as individuals designed currently to be warriors and winners. Our very own King James Bible (1,900 to 3,400 years old and in most churches) reports God telling Moses to kill every Midianite man, woman and male child, but save the virgins for the warriors; see Numbers 31, verses 17 and 18. We are all willing to kill in the name of what we hold justifiable. So, in the next thousands of years, we will not change humans from being killers. We may always need prisons. This leaves the alternative; protect ourselves from the killers. Lock them up or lock our doors. We can’t absolutely identify children killers, and we are not willing to lock all of them up. So, again, we must lock our doors.
A short term (for the next thousand years or so) solution as I see it goes like this:
1. In a recent speech I heard Rodney Cavness, superintendent at Texas City Independent School District, say that nearly every one of the recent shootings was preventable. He said that in nearly every case the individual was known to be a potential problem, was not reported adequately nor were the reports adequately addressed. His solution: every one of us, parents, and citizens, teachers and students must report what we see or hear as abnormal and the authorities must act.
2. We don’t need a lot of guns in our schools; we only need one in the right place. As far as I know, every one of the shooters came in the front door. Most schools have a police officer with an office in the hallways watching for bully fights. A higher priority today is what comes in the front door. Relocate the officer’s office to the front door so he/she can see every individual that enters the school. Keep all other doors locked and consider a metal detector at the front door. Make the school just like a courthouse (not many shootings reported there).
That’s doable, affordable and can be done today.
