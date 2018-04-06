Just when you thought humanity was broke you have this awesome experience.
Many months ago, the Mary Moody Northen Endowment board of directors gave the International Oleander Society the opportunity to use the historic bricks from the Col. W.L. Moody Home as pavers in the Betty Head Oleander Garden Park. The question was, how do we move the bricks?
And this is where the “true feel good” story begins: I signed up to participate in the “Big Event” sponsored by Texas A&M University at Galveston. On the application form, I said this was a moderately hard project and I would need about 15 volunteers and equipment to move the bricks from Moody Mansion to the Betty Head Oleander Garden Park, which is across the street.
At 9 a.m. that Saturday, 14 volunteers arrived at Moody Mansion with wheelbarrows, gloves and ready to work.
I gave them a brief history about Moody Mansion, the bricks and oleanders in Galveston, and then I took the volunteers to the area where the bricks are kept under lock and key.
The student volunteers were divided into three groups: the loaders, wheelbarrowers and unloaders at the Betty Head Oleander Garden Park. Each group had a different task. The loaders were responsible for digging through the massive amount of bricks to find the unbroken ones and load the wheelbarrows. The wheelbarrowers, because of construction on Sealy Street, had an obstacle course to get to the park, and the unloaders unloaded the bricks, stacked and counted.
In about three and a half hours, the students, representing different organizations from TAMUG, completed the task of moving 1,000 unbroken bricks to the garden park. Volunteers from the International Oleander Society packaged homemade cookies that were given to the volunteers, along with passes to visit Moody Mansion at their convenience. Their reaction to this simple gesture was priceless.
But the “true feel good” story does not end here. On one of my many walks over to the garden park from Moody Mansion, I came upon a visitor, who I later discovered lives across the street from the garden park. He was curious as to what was happening and to see so much activity. I explained to him what was going on. He continued to look around, and then left the park. On my next walk over to the park he had come back with his lawnmower and was mowing the overgrown grass in the circle of the park.
It was a great day for TAMUG, the Betty Head Oleander Garden Park, and to me to have experienced this awesome day. No, humanity is not broke, we just don’t read, see or hear enough about the good things that happen everyday in Galveston and in our country.
Thank you to TAMUG’s “Big Event” and neighbor Elroy Suell for this true feel good day.
