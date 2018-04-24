At a seminar recently, we were reminded that no child lives without risk to traumatic experiences. Whether it is chronic poverty in the community, a devastating flood, tornado, or hurricane, or an incidence of gun violence or death in the family, providing children with immediate and long-term emotional support enables their recovery while fostering resilience.
All over the nation, children face a wide array of risk factors, each with the potential to disrupt healthy social, emotional, academic and physical development. Large numbers of children across the United States are faced with one or more risk factors that have been linked to academic failure and poor health. In addition to health problems, consequences of trauma include difficulties with learning, ongoing behavior problems, impaired relationships, and poor social and emotional competence.
Communities In Schools has been prioritizing the need for Trauma Informed Care and designing structured interventions to support emotional development and resilience. CIS helps children successfully cope with unimaginable losses, thanks to our compassionate site coordinators.
Recently, all of our site coordinators were trained and certified in Youth Mental Health First Aid by Dr. Judith Allen, a specialist in Trauma Informed Care and Executive Director of CIS Dallas.
Giving everybody the same thing does not necessarily lead to the same successful outcomes for everyone. CIS works to change the odds so that many more students can succeed in school and in life. CIS poses the question, “Are all young people receiving all the opportunities they need to be successful.” Just removing the barriers is not enough. Children have to be willing and prepared for the opportunities so they can be successful.
We need our young people to be ready to face the challenges they will face in all aspects of life. Learning is difficult, especially when you don’t think you belong or matter. It is even harder for vulnerable youth. When young people hit that wall, and no one notices, cares, or does anything to intervene, children give up. Children must feel emotionally safe in order to take the initiative to go forward. CIS knows how to weave that emotional part with the learning path.
One way that we accomplish these wrap-around services is through our partnerships with others who share our mission. Alpha Phi Alpha and Omega Psi Phi fraternities, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and Coastal Community Federal Credit Union have joined our Mentorship Program for our Gentlemen’s Club and Butterfly Club. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and the Junior League have provided coats and school supplies for our students. The Theasel Henderson Foundation provided school uniforms. Big Brother Big Sister collaborated with us to provide workplace mentors at the Coast Guard in Texas City and Galveston and the Army Corps of Engineers in Galveston. Junior Achievement has afforded our children some excellent field trips and career exposures.
April 30 through May 4 will be CIS Week in Galveston County, and we will be saying thank you to our board members, donors, and volunteers.
