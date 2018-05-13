Hurricane season officially begins June 1. With the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey still very fresh in our minds, now is the time to take important steps to protect your family and your property, even as rebuilding continues in our coastal communities, in Houston and beyond.
I strongly urge all Texans living in an area at any risk of flooding to buy flood insurance now.
There are four important facts to know. First, homeowners insurance policies in Texas do not cover flood damage. Second, most flood policies have a 30-day waiting period before taking effect. Third, the average flood insurance policy costs about $700 a year, depending on your flood risk, the value of your home and other factors likely a far lower investment than what your total out-of-pocket costs would be without flood insurance should disaster strike. And fourth, finding out if where you live is at risk and how to buy flood insurance is explained in plain language at FloodSmart.gov.
To protect the life you’ve built, buy and maintain flood insurance.
There are other ways you can prepare before any storm arrives. Start by putting together an emergency supply kit. Include a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio, flashlight, first aid kit, batteries, cellphone charger, cash, basic toiletries and more. Have food, water and other supplies to last 72 hours. Consider your family’s unique needs, such as food and a travel kennel for pets or medication for seniors.
Create a communication plan with your family. Start with one simple question: “What if? What if something happens and I’m not with my family? Will I be able to reach them? How will I know they are safe? How can I let them know I’m OK?” Advance planning will help ensure family members know how to reach each other and where to meet up in an emergency.
Be sure you know where to go should you want or need to evacuate. Search online now for your county’s office of emergency management. Register with your county to get emergency warnings by text, email or phone. And learn evacuation routes before the storm hits.
Remember, you can call 2-1-1 for help in evacuating family members with special needs. But as an added precaution, if you or someone you know might need assistance during a disaster, please register now for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR), a free registry that provides local emergency planners and responders with additional information about needs in their communities. To register now, contact 2-1-1, the state’s free 24-hour helpline. No matter where you live in Texas, you can dial 2-1-1 or 877-541-7905 for community resources.
For more tips on how to prepare your family and your home for hurricane season, I invite you to visit TexasPrepares.org.
As always, stay alert. Watch and listen for weather updates. If authorities advise or order you to evacuate, do so. But be alert for flooding. Think: Turn around, don’t drown. Be patient and careful and kind on the road out. If you are not under evacuation orders and are staying at home during a storm, stay indoors, away from windows, and let family know where you are. Reach out to vulnerable neighbors to check on them. As we saw during Hurricane Harvey, lives can be saved when we all work together.
