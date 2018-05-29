Regarding the issue of the safety and security of our students, I would like to offer an observation and a suggested approach to consider.
The observation: Much of the discussions seem to be dealing with far and wide approaches to solutions such as treating it as a public health approach to a disease, dealing with curbing gun violence, or improving active shooter training programs.
While these and others are important and significant issues, we need to start by concentrating on what we must do locally. We must have local jurisdiction in the development and control on how best to make our campuses safe and secured. We can’t rely on what the state or federal legislative entities will debate and propose; we must act now.
The basic premise: We entrust and rely on the school management — the principal, staff, district administration and school board, with their education, safety and security of our students. This takes place once these students take a school bus or enter a school campus.
The suggested approach: Replicating the “medieval castle defense” for each school campus. Campuses should have secured surrounds and have limited and controlled entries and exits.
For this approach to work effectively districts must:
• Develop and implement specifically defined requirements and rules;
• Have them enforced, managed and supported by district staff and elected trustees; and
• Make decisions based on “what is right” setting aside the fear of lawsuits.
As this model/approach is developed, these are some specific considerations:
• Use of metal detectors and security personnel at every entry/exit;
• Require uniforms or a strict dress code;
• Require having ID badges visible at all times;
• Use programmable ID badges to enable enter and exit to classrooms/other;
• Have an evacuation plan with selected muster points and the ability for quick and accurate headcount;
• Have all classrooms fitted with two-way communication devices; and
• Install more managed monitoring devices and specific alarm systems.
In developing the overall approach, we must first define what is needed and how it will effectively work. Then and only after this is done, the cost is to be estimated and considered. We must restrain ourselves from using the “piecemeal-fix” approaches without first developing the agreed overall plan.
The safety and security of all our students, teachers and staff should be reason enough for all of us to join together locally and begin the work to leverage effective and timely change.
