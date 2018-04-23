On Feb. 13, the Texas City Independent School District trustees unanimously voted to call a bond election to be placed on the May 5 ballot. The single proposition totaling about $136.1 million, will address these three main elements of critical need:
1. Aging facilities: Build new Manuel Guajardo Jr. Elementary, La Marque Primary School, La Marque Elementary School, La Marque Middle School and repair and/or replace several other roofs and parking lots.
2. Safety and security: A general upgrade of securing entrances, adding improved campus communication system and additional cameras, plus improving the lighting and fencing.
3. Technology: Give one laptop for each student in grades 7-12 and improved wireless access and network hardware.
Such decisive action was made after reviewing and evaluating the recommendations submitted to them by the TCISD District Citizen’s Facilities Advisory Committee (CFAC). The CFAC was comprised by individuals from the communities served by the school district and representing the diverse and complex interest of the district.
As a CFAC committee member I would like to share three important factors for your consideration:
1. Our recommendations were developed by consensus to be fiscally conservative, emphasizing cost effective solutions and consistent with the findings of a wide-spread community survey. The CFAC’s recommendations were also consistent with all the needs of our unified district, the drastic effects of Hurricane Harvey and undeniable project urgency.
2. The timing of this project is considered crucial; waiting any longer will only serve to the detriment of all our students’ education. We cannot extend the timing of students, teachers and staff housed in trailers, many located away from homes.
3. When evaluating cost of repairs, especially to buildings damaged by Harvey, if such costs are about 50 percent of the assessed building value, the repaired building must be brought to current code. These codes would include elevation, facilities, etc. An important reason helping us suggest building new versus repair.
As a retired engineer and a Texas City resident of 53 years, with two TCISD alumni daughters, I understand the value of education. It is paramount, that as a community, we continue to invest our time, talents and treasure to help raise the education of all our students to the next level of excellence. Education is our future; help us touch tomorrow…today!
Please get out and vote “for” the proposed $136.1 million bond. All voting will take place at Texas City’s Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., Carver Park Community Center, 6415 Park Ave., and La Marque Community Room, 1109-B Bayou Road.
Early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 23 through April 27, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 30, May 1 and May 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.