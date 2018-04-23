The boat’s white bow sprint kept heading up, rising slowly into the clouds as I braced myself with the wheel. The bow paused and traced back down almost into the green-white crowned waves.
The Gazelle’s rudder didn’t respond until well after the process began again. “Keep it on 60 degrees” the strong voice of Capt. Loren Cadenhead echoed. Easy for him to say as we crested each wave the sailboat yawed and the compass went from 50 degrees back to 70 degrees. I thought “that averages 60, right?”
We were out watching the tall ships parade off the beautiful Galveston beaches. Running parallel to the When and If, Gen. Patton’s schooner. It was as if we had sailed back to the 1800s.
Clouds of sails emerged on the horizon quickly closing to where we could make out human figures like ants scrambling up the nets on the Picton Castle. We were having the time of our lives at almost a 45-degree angle, spray flying.
Cozumel three days later. As I yelled “Coming about,” Capt. Tom instructed, “Head for the cruise ship.” We were flying, one twitch of the wheel set the bow off course. The Canadian True North IV, was the 12-meter sailboat of the 1987 America’s Cup. A jet compared to the Sea Star Base Gazelle.
On each boat, the new crew bonded rapidly, while with different perspectives. Gazelle, mostly older folks with years of sailing experience where I was the newbie. A Navy sailor on USS Midway, a Wall Street broker, Realtor and an ocean racer — and that’s just Byron and Sallie. I was the newbie.
The Canadian boat crew were all young first-time sailors — tourists. I became the old salt, a veteran of seven races — only one loss.
The Gazelle crew will become friends for years; the 12-meter crew never to be seen again. Yet, on the sea, the crews, one vessel, 5 knots in 6-foot chop; the other sleek and fast, were all in the same boat — all pulling together. A broader lesson to be applied to our nation?
Thanks to Sea Star Base Galveston’s Community Sailing, Texas A&M University Galveston and the Galveston Historic Foundation — especially, Mark Scibinico for permitting us to relive history and etch new memories.
And thanks to the True North IV crew for winning. The week was a jackpot for me — tall ships, a 12 meter boat and a cruise ship home, including a perfect view of USS Stewart and Cavalla at sunrise. A wonderful way to seize the spring seas and forge long-term and instant relationships with memories. And Galveston is right in the middle of it all. Can’t wait until summer. Oh, wait what was the temperature today?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.