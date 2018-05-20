On Thursday, I was honored to be keynote speaker at the 2018 National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day Service, co-sponsored by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Department and the Galveston Police Department.
I spoke about the event, held every year since 1963, and the sacrifices made by members of law enforcement through the years.
At the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., there are 21,541 names of officers who have died in the line of duty, 1,731 from Texas, the most from any state. For 2017, 128 names are being added. On average, an officer is killed in the line of duty every 58 hours in America.
Thirty peace officers from Galveston County have lost their lives in the line of duty. They were recognized during the service.
I spoke about how officers confront evil on a daily basis. I reminded those in attendance about what we often see: people running in a panic from some evil action, while at the same time, men and women in uniform run toward the evil. Their actions show us how they live.
Little did I know that the very next day, we in Galveston County would see evil in the shootings at Santa Fe High School. Little did I know that we would also see law enforcement officers run at full speed to confront the gunman, probably saving lives in doing so. Those officers showed us how they live.
On the walls of the National Memorial, there are statues of four lions, symbolizing the protective role of law enforcement officers, conveying the strength, courage and valor that are the hallmarks of those who protect and serve. Below one of the lions is a quote from Proverbs: “The wicked flee when no man pursueth, but the righteous are as bold as a lion.”
Another quote is from a family member of one of the names carved on the walls: “It is not how these officers died that made them heroes. It is how they lived.”
We witnessed first responders from many jurisdictions rush to the scene of this senseless tragedy. Police officers, sheriff deputies, state troopers, constables, EMS personnel, doctors and nurses. All showing us how they live.
We live in a society which has become more callous and more coarse and more dangerous. We see a disregard for others and a lack of respect for all the institutions which keep us falling into complete chaos. Evil is always out there, and must be confronted.
Those we think of as the “Thin Blue Line” confront evil daily. They do so without the vast majority of us knowing about it. Let us thank them for their service in preserving the rights and security of all of us.
They don’t do it for the money. Rather, they do it because they are “Bold As A Lion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.