The world’s oceans are filled with trillions of pieces of plastic debris, and Texas beaches are littered with thousands of pounds of trash. Artist Boat is inviting creative ocean-lovers of all ages to turn debris into something beautiful to raise awareness for World Oceans Day on June 8.
Litter and debris from anywhere on land has the potential to make its way into our oceans. Artists can collect debris found on the beach or in their neighborhood that could end up in our waterways to create sculptures, two-dimensional paintings and other imaginative pieces fashioned from non-glass debris and the mediums of their choice.
Among past winning entries was a colorfully painted, life-size sea turtle sculpted from marine debris. “Debbie the Marine Debris Turtle” included flip-flops for flippers and a toilet seat for a shell that lifted to show a “stomach” filled with a plastic bag shaped like a jellyfish.
Prizes will be awarded in three age categories beginning at age 5. During the festival, our judges will view all submissions, and visitors can get in on the action, too. Cast your vote for your favorite piece to help determine the People’s Choice Award! Complete competition guidelines and a submission form can be downloaded from www.artistboat.org.
Artist Boat, a Galveston-based nonprofit, and the Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees are hosting the annual Marine Debris Art Contest as part of the Artist Boat World Oceans Day Festival from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 8 at Stewart Beach Pavilion, 201 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. The public event is free, though parking fees will apply.
The Marine Debris Art Contest is one of dozens of activities at this family friendly event. We’ll have live roots-rock-Reggae music by Th3rd Coast Roots, interactive exhibits hosted by local, regional and state nature and scientific organizations, and more. Visitors can touch treasures found on the beach, create sun prints, learn about wildlife, play fun games and identify manta rays in underwater photos.
Begun in 2002, World Oceans Day has become an international event recognized by the United Nations to raise awareness and inspire involvement to conserve this amazing resource that we all depend on.
Scientists have known for decades about the accumulating masses of ocean debris and its deadly effects on seabirds, marine animals and fish. What we are still discovering are the long-term impacts that these tons of debris have on the health of our oceans and all who depend on them.
Please consider entering the Marine Debris Art Contest and join us in celebrating the beauty and importance of our life-giving oceans at the Artist Boat World Oceans Day Festival on June 8. The deadline to register is June 7.
