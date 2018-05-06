I write a sports column for my local newspaper. They pay me $25 a week to churn out 600 words — mostly about my time spent playing and coaching football — and up until recently, I was a big hit in my little corner of Arkansas.
Then I wrote about the president.
I simply imagined Donald Trump as a high school football coach, arguing his antics wouldn’t go over well in the local arena. It ran on a Sunday with the title “Coach Trump.”
By that Monday morning, an enraged man had already stormed the newspaper office, withdrawing his subscription. Then came the phone calls, townsfolk lamenting about how “disappointed” they were, how upsetting it was to see such commentary in the “Sports” section.
I also received emails, good and bad, each one drawing its own line. It felt like picking teams, preparing for battle. I walked through the coming days glancing over my shoulder, all the time wondering if I had ventured into enemy territory.
Problem was, I was in my own neighborhood. These were my fellow countrymen, fellow Arkansans — these were my people.
Who’s to blame for such polarization?
It’s not the president. Donald Trump came onto the scene long after the line was drawn. He’s certainly added fuel to the fire, but our current schism is not Trump’s fault.
The fault is all ours. A deep-seated culture of selfishness has been allowed to fester in our country. We vote for the candidate that best suits our needs, pushes our own agenda. And the politicians? They serve selfishly. They give speeches — make promises — all bent toward what’s popular, what will get them the most votes, instead of what is best for all.
Even the Declaration of Independence tells us to go forth in search of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
Your life.
Your liberty.
Your happiness.
A me-versus-you, win-at-all-cost mentality has spread across our country under such maxims, a place where even members of the same community — the same small town in the Arkansas River Valley — must snarl and posture to make sure their way, their beliefs — their politics — win the day.
But this is not the way.
The way is as old as time itself. It’s written on our souls, in our hearts. We know it when we see it. It tingles up our spines. Makes our hair stand on end. It’s goodness, wholeness, selflessness in its rawest form.
The answer to our growing divide will not come from our current president, or any president to come. The answer will come from the inside out. And it will start small, like all good things. It could be as simple as smiling at a stranger, a million tiny acts of kindness slowly righting our sinking ship.
America will not be destroyed — or made great again — by any one man. It will take all of us coming together for the greater good. And maybe, if we do, we’ll find life, liberty, and happiness for all Americans, instead of just ourselves.
Editor’s note: This column came to The Daily News after retired editor Heber Taylor met the author in Arkansas. It’s published here for the first time.
Read Coach Cranor's column at:
http://couriernews.com/Content/Default/Sports/Article/Coach-Trump/-3/84/45797
My reply to Coach Cranor, thank you for you opinion. Donald Trump is not "your son’s football coach", "your daughter’s basketball coach", "in the locker room or on the bus with your kids". He's the duly elected President of the United States and doing a good job. I've known coaches like Donald Trump, some successful, some not, some who had a short career, some who had a long career spanning decades. America needed a shaking up to become "great again". Donald has been described as a "bull in a china shop". After eight years of a POTUS who engaged in a daily "apology tour", ignored the Constitution and laws on the books, whose regulations resulted in a lackluster economy, etc., a "bull in a china shop" is what we need. "You can't always get what you want, but if you try sometimes well you might find you get what you NEED." And that's no bull.
Looks like Coach Cranor has his ear tuned to the Left, which is his right (no pun intended) but I suggest he listen to the people of Arkansas, the majority whom like the job the president is doing. Likewise, the majority of Americans like the job this president is doing. Don't accept those polls that rate him low with demographics skewed to the far Left. And if you do accept them remember that Trump's numbers are higher than Obama's at the same point of his presidency.
Eli, sadly your observations accurately reflect the division in this country that many of us have experienced and would like to see end! Hopefully enough of us will actively begin living by the Golden Rule again as the solution to ending this cancer that has been growing inside our country and has resulted in this Trump presidency. The November mid-term elections present the first real opportunity to begin removing this cancer so that we Americans can begin to recover from this illness and reclaim our healthy, selfless American values! Please vote in November for a speedy and healthy recovery process!
"Please vote in November for a speedy and healthy recovery process!"
I would say:
Please vote in November to continue the speedy and healthy recovery process!
Economy - healthier,
Black unemployment is down - healthier,
Hispanic unemployment is down - healthier,
Unemployment down to 3.9% - healthier,
Doing away with over regulation of small businesses - healthier,
Take home pay is up - healthier,
Income taxes are up despite lowering taxes due to the increase in employment and take home pay - healthier,
North Korea talking about de-nuclearization - not there yet but looking healthier.
Putting America first - healthier.
You are correct in stating that there is "division in this country". The division is caused by those who refuse to accept the 2016 election results and the good that has come from it.
There will not be a "blue wave" come November. The Lord has sent his messengers in the form of a group of young men who went to the White House and laid their hands on Donald Trump praying with him. The men go by the name of the "Crimson Tide". There will not be a "blue wave" but a "Crimson Tide". Now examine the word "Crimson". "Crimson is a strong, red color, inclining to purple". So there will be some Democrats elected but Congressional makeup will be a "strong, red color" but those Democrats elected will work with the President.
Let you heart not be troubled, Diane. Donald Trump will not be impeached. He will be re-elected in 2020. Look forward to times of economic prosperity!
Diane, do you even know what the Golden Rule says?
Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. In other words, treat people as you would like to be treated. I don't see any of that coming from Trump or his followers.
Division?
Where was the author during the openly race baiting and hostile to any other viewpoints last Administration days?
Division?
How about the 'resistance' of today, or the 'free speach' efforts of the left to only allow their speach, and knee jerk reactions that blame everything except the actual problem?
Antics?
Yes, our President is a character, and deeply flawed, but we can survive and even prosper just fine with these 'antics', whereas not so much without a job, or on food stamps...conditions the last guy called 'the new normal'.
Yes, Donald Trump is personally unpleasant, at best.
When his opposition grows up, if ever, they may find that productivity beats pleasantness for the good of the country and the sake of suppression of our enemies.
If they're capable of it.
Oddly, Leonard wrote an op/ed just yesterday pretty much including this same thing...should be required reading for all....
Good article Eli and you are spot on. Don't let any one convince you otherwise.
