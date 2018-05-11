Being aware does not mean you’re prepared.
That especially rings true when we’re talking about hurricane season. Many of our neighbors find themselves still recovering from Hurricane Harvey, but a new season begins June 1.
May 6 through May 12 marks National Hurricane Preparedness Week and the Galveston County Health District is encouraging all residents to prep before the storm. Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project predicts 14 named storms this season with seven of those as hurricanes. Three are expected to be major hurricanes.
You don’t want to prepare for a storm when it is headed your way. Find out now if you live in an evacuation zone. If you do, plan an evacuation route. How do you plan to get out of town? Where are you going? Decide now rather than later.
Assemble disaster kits
From food and water to medicine, cash, batteries, radios and chargers, get together your supplies before hurricane season begins. Have enough food and water for each person for at least one week with one gallon of water per day per person. Fill prescriptions and have medicine on hand. It’s also a good idea to have a flashlight, portable battery-operated radio, first aid kit and manual, sturdy shoes, gloves and a whistle. Don’t forget extra batteries for your supplies that require them.
Get an insurance checkup
There is normally a 30-day waiting period before a new flood insurance policy takes effect. Flood insurance must be purchased separately. Homeowner policies do not cover damage from the flooding that accompanies a hurricane. You can get information about the National Flood Insurance Program through your insurance agent and your local emergency management office.
Protect your home
Hurricanes can bring storm surge, high winds, tornadoes and flooding, and it is important to protect your home.
Trim trees on your property, shop for approved window coverings and secure loose outdoor items. When covering windows, permanent shutters are the best protection. A lower-cost approach is to put up plywood panels. Designate a safe location for vehicles. If you are in an area prone to flooding, find an elevated location for vehicles.
Teach family members how and when to turn off gas, electricity and water. Find out your home’s elevation level. Are you in a surge or flood zone? Residents living in mobile homes need to check tie-downs for rust or breakage.
Put your plan in writing
If you already have a family emergency communication plan, review it. If you don’t, now is the time to develop one. It’s completely possible family members may become separated from one another during a disaster, especially if you’re at work and your kids are at school.
Put prescriptions, emergency contact information for family and doctors, insurance cards and identification together in a plastic bag. Do the same with photocopies of important documents including birth and marriage certificates, immunization records for children and adults, driver license and other photo IDs and Social Security cards. Have photo documentation of valuables.
For more information, visit www.gchd.org/public-health-services/public-health-preparedness/natural-disasters or www.ready.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.