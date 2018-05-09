The police pension board’s petty vote to censure Thayer Evans was ethically unsupportable and unnecessarily provocative (“Police pension board accuses member of ethical breach,” The Daily News, May 2). The board should focus on the issue in front of it — the police pension fund needs an analysis and a large injection of capital. Using the $30 million figure that is mentioned, a “back of the envelope” calculation is that a one-time cash injection should be around $3.5 million — plus increased annual contributions which the city council has already voted on.
Throwing money at the problem, without fixing it, is irresponsible. Before any cash injection, a forensic analysis of pension benefits must be completed. Any change in benefits after 2007, the last time the pension was reportedly in good shape, should be revoked or suspended until it is determined why the police pension fund dramatically underperformed the other two city pension funds over the same time period.
However, benefit reform, if needed, will not substitute for the needed cash injection. Traditionally, that liability would fall on Galveston taxpayers. I believe that an alternative should be considered.
The city council gives away millions to groups that, in my opinion, qualify as crony capitalism. These sums are primarily supplanted in the city budget through increased property taxes. It is time to collect from those that have benefited from Galveston’s property owners paying higher tax rates than necessary.
The Park Board of Trustees spends millions to attract tourists to our island, but it pays nothing for the additional, needed safety expenses. They are reportedly sitting on over $10 million in cash. The park board can afford to write a $2 million check to compensate the city for the additional safety expenses it creates. Additionally, the park board should be asked, going forward, to fund 5 percent of the city’s annual safety budget.
The Port of Galveston has paid no local, state, or federal taxes for over 75 years. The rate of increase in their payments to the city, adjusted for inflation, is negative. Property taxes, meanwhile, have gone up over tenfold in the past 25-odd years. The port has banked over $3 million in cost savings or grants since 2005. Its revenues have increased by tens of millions of dollars. Tax dollars paid for the new BMW facility that the port collects rent on. Yet not one penny has made it to the port’s bottom-line. The port should take out a $1.5 million loan, using their lease and tariff income as collateral, and sign the check over to the city.
Galveston’s No. 1 priority is the safety of its residents and visitors. The pension issue serves as a powerful incentive for our police to seek employment elsewhere. Potential police recruits are disincentivized to apply to Galveston’s police department. Meanwhile, the port and park board, and the businesses they support, have had a sweet deal for decades. One could make the case that the financial benefits they enjoy have hobbled the city’s ability to increase pension contribution levels. It’s time they pay their fair share.
