For the past 105 years, the Rotary Club of Galveston has subscribed to the motto “Service Above Self.” And again this year, to raise monies that will directly benefit the Galveston community’s many vital humanitarian and educational projects and programs, the club will host its eighth annual Rotary Club of Galveston Crawfish Boil from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Presented by the Dr. Leon Bromberg Charitable Trust Fund, this fun, family event will take place at Moody Gardens under the Big White Tent behind the Discovery Pyramid at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. We invite you and your family to come on out and enjoy a delightful afternoon of good food, live zydeco music and the fellowship of family and good friends.
The Lighthouse Charity Cooking Team will be back — under the direction of Scott Gordon and his exceptional crew — preparing a superb plate of Cajun-spicy crawfish, potatoes, onions and fresh corn on the cob. Also again this year, you can opt for specially seasoned hot, boiled shrimp — if preferred. Other popular options to round the menu include Lighthouse Dogs and barbecue beef-stuffed potato. Beverages will include ice cold beer, soft drinks and bottled water.
In just the past two years alone, the Rotary Club of Galveston’s Galveston Rotary Foundation has provided almost $56,000 in grant funding to local organizations dedicated to improving our community’s health, education and welfare. Organizations receiving funding included the Ball High School Band, Ball High School Junior ROTC Program, Ball High School Project Graduation, The Bryan Museum, Congregation B’nai Israel, Family Service Center of Galveston County, First Lutheran Church — FeedGalveston, Foster Kids Charity, Galveston Arts Center, Galveston Children’s Museum, Galveston County Science and Engineering Fair, Galveston Chamber Partnership, GISD Educational Foundation, Galveston Lifeguarding Association, Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce Lemonade Day, The Grand 1894 Opera House’s Grand Kids Festival, The Jesse Tree, Fourth of July Parade Galveston, Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County, Resolve It Inc., Rosenberg Library, Salvation Army of Galveston County, Sea Star Base Galveston, and SMART Family Literacy, as well as awarding six college scholarships to deserving high school graduates.
Besides scrumptious food and lively entertainment, activities will include the ever-popular Zydeco Dance Contest, the “Children’s Crawfish Eating Contest,” great raffles, the popular “Mud Bug Bounce” (aka Moon Walk) and more will round out the afternoon’s fun activities for families and their children.
We look forward to seeing you Sunday and want you to know that by purchasing a ticket, you’ll be helping us make our community even better! Proceeds from this event go to our Rotary Club of Galveston’s Galveston Rotary Foundation Inc. It is our foundation that in turn grants funding to our community’s local organizations dedicated to improving our community’s health, education and welfare.
Crawfish or shrimp plate tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased at www.galvestonchamber.com or by calling 409-763-5326. There is no admission charge to attend. See you Sunday!
