President Trump’s pardon of Jack Johnson, Galveston’s most famous son, for crimes that were born of racist legislation serves as an excellent example of what we term “Meet in the Middle” politics.
Johnson’s convictions were an affront to decency and the failure of prior residents to pardon Johnson was perplexing to most Democrats, Republicans and Independents.
Jack Johnson was the most photographed and written about African American during the first few decades of the 20th century. He was a cultural icon not only for his athletic achievement (heavyweight boxing champion of the world) but also for his outspoken views on race relations. Inside the ring, or outside, no adversary could humble “the Galveston Giant”. No one, that is, until laws were passed criminalizing love between the races.
We now ask that President Trump continue to follow his populist instincts. While Americans are making progress as a multi-racial society, we think that there is another “Meet in the Middle” issue that is calling for President Trump’s leadership. It is an issue that enjoys wide-spread support once people are made aware of it.
In 1619, Dutch ships landing in Jamestown, Va., with enslaved Africans. Next year, the 400th anniversary of this event, presents a unique opportunity for President Trump to take leadership in making Juneteenth a national day of observance, like Flag Day, to recognize the end of American slavery. Not a federal holiday, but simply a day of observance.
Juneteenth celebrates the continuing evolution of our country toward a more perfect union. America’s former enslaved people chose June 19, 1865, as the day to celebrate their freedom even though they were not officially freed until the passing of the 13th Amendment in December of 1865.
President Trump has the authority to make Juneteenth a day of observance by presidential proclamation. Such a proclamation is sure to enjoy bi-partisan support. Both Democrats and Republicans in the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate have introduced resolutions recognizing Juneteenth’s importance. President Trump’s embrace of Juneteenth as a day of observance will move us further, as a nation, toward the promise that our great nation was founded on.
Mr. President, there are many Emancipation Days throughout the country as news of freedom spread slowly during the Civil War. Juneteenth is the single day accepted in over 45 states as the day the former enslaved chose for themselves to celebrate their freedom.
We believe Americans want to honor their memory and formally acknowledge their suffering. President Trump, we ask that you lead us in this noble endeavor with a national day of observance and take this first-step to build upon the good will you have created with the pardon of Jack Johnson.
