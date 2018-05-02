In a political tradition well known to voters, a type of verbal arms race heats up in campaign materials as candidates claim to be responsive to voters, working together for the community, listening to our opinion, and so on. These can be the political equivalent of, “Things go better with Coke.” A voter should not accept them at face value, particularly so if a candidate’s record doesn’t reflect those outcomes.
In the article (“Maceo, Collins face off in District 3,” The Daily News, April 24), Frank Maceo was quoted as saying he entered the council race last time because residents not in the historical district were being ignored. As a downtown resident who organized a significant volunteer effort to survey our deteriorated sidewalk and curb situation, I find his comment ironic, to say the least. Ralph McMorris, District 3 councilman at the time, tasked us to gain the widest input possible on downtown resident concerns and to exclude no parties. We did this with an online poll open to all. Overwhelmingly, the request was to fix sidewalks and curbs and make downtown walkable everywhere.
Resident volunteers walked the entire downtown and documented problem sidewalks and curbs. This information, combined with even more comprehensive plans submitted by volunteers in the University Area Association and the East End, was offered in a 50-page document of proposed improvements submitted to the city and accepted by city council. It is hard to imagine a more effective proposal for having resident voices heard by our council representative.
Upon taking office after the runoff election handed him the keys, Maceo promptly ignored the work of these volunteers who represent the vast bulk of District 3 residents. He substituted an unwanted splash pad, jogging track and other novel amenities seemingly pulled from his hat. The closest we’ve come to realizing downtown improvements that Maceo has personally championed is the promise of decorative gas street lamps on The Strand. They will perhaps be helpful in avoiding crumbling sidewalks and curbs.
Maceo promises to keep the momentum going for district improvements. One can only hope these don’t include support of proposals for an RV trailer park in Fish Village and new port taxes for us to pay; these seem to enjoy his warm endorsement. Meanwhile, down on the ranch in District 3, we have aggressive panhandlers downtown, flooding in the East End, festivals and fun runs that force taxpayers to run blockades to leave their home and criminal elements preying on the innocent.
Just as candidates should be fully prepared to assume the responsibilities of office, voters should be prepared to invest the effort to understand who has met that standard and who has not.
David Collins is a candidate who displays a background of careful preparation, nuanced thinking, independent spirit and a pragmatic work ethic committed to getting positive things done for all of District 3. He has my unqualified support and vote in this election.
