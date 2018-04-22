I am endorsing Keith McFatridge as a candidate for the Galveston College Board of Regents, Position 7.
It has been my privilege having Keith McFatridge and his wife Marilyn as friends and neighbors for more than 25 years.
His background and work experience are an asset to his serving on that board.
He graduated from Southern Methodist University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration. After 25 years in banking he returned to South Texas College of Law in Houston and earned his Doctor of Law followed by a Master of Laws in Taxation at the University of Houston.
Keith’s experience includes being an adjunct professor at Galveston College, South Texas School of Law and the University of Houston Law School. He presently serves on the Texas A&M at Galveston Board of Visitors, Executive Committee, Development and Fundraising Committee, and serves as the chairperson of the University of Texas Medical Branch Institutional Audit Committee for the University of Texas Medical Branch.
He has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of U.S. National Bank, as well as having held positions with First National of Atlanta, Citizens National Bank of Austin, First City National Bank of Houston and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
He also serves as trustee for the Abe & Peggy J. Levy Foundation and the William Gammon Henry Charitable Trust.
He is a member of the College of the State Bar of Texas. He has been with McFatridge & Associates, P.C. since 1994.
Keith is proud of the advances Galveston College has made throughout the years and of the fact that all five of his sons and his wife as well as him attended classes there.
His vast knowledge and experience in law, finance and education absolutely qualifies him for being elected to the Galveston College Board of Regents, Position 7.
He is a dedicated community servant and is committed to being an integral part of the ongoing efforts of Galveston College’s stability and for accomplishing its goals into the future.
All of the above are the reasons why I am endorsing him as a candidate for the Galveston College Board of Regents, Position 7.
I would appreciate your vote for Keith McFatridge for the Galveston College Board of Regents, Position 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.