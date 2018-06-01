I am a resident of Galveston County, writing a short list of possible solutions/suggestions for the benefit of the chiefs of police, sheriff departments and school personnel regarding the horrible tragedy that occurred at Santa Fe High School.
I think the residents have a right and responsibility to offer these as additional ideas to help those departments.
1. Only one entrance and one only, through a door that one can go out of but not enter from the outside. With this, post two guards at one door to check every purse and bag. No backpacks ever again or duffle bags allowed. Stagger the school times to make entering a smooth practice, even though it may be a highly populated school.
2. I advocate metal doors now. The excuse has always been too expensive. What is a human life worth? Football reigns here in a big way, and their expenses is not so important as to cut down and spread the money to this important endeavor. I’m sure even the community would not mind contributing to a fund for this purpose, if money was not available any other way.
3. K-9 dogs: There are dogs that are trained to sniff out bombs and drugs, and if there are none who are trained to sniff out guns, why can’t they be trained to do this? Of course, there will be K-9 officers with the dogs at all times. Again, expensive, but again, what is a human life worth?
4. Why not make it a death sentence for anyone who willfully points a gun and shoots students, teachers or school officers? That should be a big deterrent. The parents of these students who have guns not locked up from them should also be charged. They are just as responsible, as if they pulled the trigger themselves.
5. Dancing around this problem with a bunch of idle talk and more gun laws are not going to get it. We have enough gun laws already on the books that are not helping.
6. If students come to school just once or make it a habit to come in with a trench coat and duffle bag on a 90 degree day, or even on a winter day, that is a red flag and it must be noticed and reported to authorities by students, teachers and all observing this.
It breaks everyone’s hearts to see such vibrant students give up their lives to someone like a shooter.
