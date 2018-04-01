The interruption to traffic caused by expansion of Interstate 45 is a necessity; but a horrific situation exists at the northbound exit of Interstate 45 intersection at FM 518.
For traffic exiting from Interstate 45 the horrific situation occurs with those wanting to turn onto FM 518. This traffic is bottlenecked down to one lane. That one lane then expands to three lanes. Of these three lanes, only the far left lane is allowed to turn left onto FM 518. The far right lane is allowed to turn right or proceed straight ahead. The center lane is only permitted to proceed straight ahead.
A very small percentage of the traffic goes straight to get on to Interstate 45. The intersection is controlled by a traffic light. The traffic light causes all traffic desiring to turn left to assemble in a single-file queue in the far left lane. The traffic light’s left turn indicator duration allows approximately 15 vehicles to complete a left turn. At peak congestion you will wait four cycles of the traffic light before you can turn left.
Many drivers seeking to relieve the congestion have elected to use the street named Wesley. Wesley has a 25 mph speed sign. Suddenly, Wesley became manned with a League City radar trap. Obviously, League City activated this sudden speed trap because of an issue. What caused the issue was congestion related.
Shame on the public servants of League City for failing to help and instead taking advantage of a bad situation by plundering the public. The Texas Department of Transportation and League City traffic control departments, surely after observing the horrific situation, could have performed with a more benevolent public service.
Here’s my suggestion for consideration: Make it available for the center lane at the traffic light to either proceed forward or turn left. There are three lanes available under the overpass and two of those lanes are allowed to proceed forward on FM 518. The third (far left lane) is traffic controlled to turn left to Interstate 45 feeder. This modification will be of significant relief.
It is another sad performance by those desiring to be esteemed as public servants.
