Every April, the Office of Victims of Crime helps lead communities throughout the country in its annual observances of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week by promoting victims’ rights and honoring crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf. This year’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week will be held from April 8 through April 14.
The theme this year, Expand the Circle — Reach All the Victims, presents the opportunity to highlight the diversity of our communities, expand partnerships with law enforcement and community organizations to serve victims of crime, enhance efforts to meet victims at a place convenient to them, and empower crime victims as they pursue justice and recovery.
The U.S. Department of Justice will kick off the week with the Office of Victims of Crime annual National Crime Victims’ Service Awards Ceremony in Washington to honor outstanding individuals and programs that serve victims of crime. The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will observe National Crime Victims’ Rights Week with special events and programs commencing on April 8.
National Crime Victims’ Rights Week honors and celebrates the achievements of the past 30 years in securing rights, protections and services for victims. The bipartisan Victims of Crime Act, passed by Congress in 1984, created a national fund to ease victims’ suffering. Financed by fines and penalties paid by offenders, the Crime Victims Fund supports victim assistance and services, such as rape crisis and domestic violence programs, child and elder abuse intervention programs as well as victim compensation programs that pay victims’ out-of-pocket expenses such as counseling, funeral expenses and lost wages.
The act has also pioneered support efforts for victims of once-hidden crimes such as domestic and sexual violence. Outreach is increasingly focused on previously underserved victim populations, including victims of color, the disabled, religious and ethnic minorities, and immigrant populations to name a few. Efforts are being made to ensure that all victims, regardless of their background, social economic status or the crime committed against them, receive the support they deserve.
The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s office encourages widespread participation in the week’s events and in other victim-related observances throughout the year. For additional information about the 2018 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and how you can assist victims of crime in your community, please contact Linda Telfah at 409-770-5124 or visit www.galvestoncountytx.gov and click on district attorney link.
