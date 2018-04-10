In Texas, every nine minutes a child becomes a victim of abuse and neglect. And every day in Texas, 52 children enter the foster care system. In Texas alone there are 48,795 children in the foster care system on any given day. Sixty percent of the abused and neglected children in Texas are 6 years old or younger. These statistics are alarming.
In honor of National Child Abuse Awareness Prevention Month, CASA of Galveston County is issuing a call to action for residents of Galveston County to stand against child abuse and take action to support children who have been abused or neglected.
At any given time, there are more than 400 children in foster care in Galveston County. These children come into the child welfare system through no fault of their own. Some of these children come into care due to neglectful supervision because one or both of their parents are addicted to methamphetamine and are unavailable to provide safety and security — what all children deserve — and some of these children are physically and sexually abused by their caretaker — the one person they are supposed to trust to ensure they are safe and free from abuse and neglect.
The needs of Galveston County’s children coming into care are more complicated than ever before, and life in foster care can be chaotic. Every child deserves the support of a caring, consistent adult with the training to help them heal and thrive.
I stand with the community as the executive director of the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of Galveston County to ensure we commit to the call to action. Throughout the month of April, CASA of Galveston County is calling on members of the community to help our program serve more of the county’s most vulnerable children. You can sponsor a blue pinwheel (view our pinwheel garden at 722 21st St. in Galveston) to show your support of these vulnerable children, inquire about being a volunteer, and you can also tell a friend about CASA.
Without intervention, the odds are stacked against children in foster care. A child with a CASA volunteer, however, will leave the foster care system two-and-a-half months earlier, on average, compared to a child without a CASA volunteer. Studies show children with a CASA volunteer receive more services that are critical to their well-being than children without an advocate, and those children are more likely to achieve educational success.
CASA volunteers are a constant presence for the child in a time of chaos. A child may have multiple caseworkers, attorneys, therapists and foster placements throughout the life of the case but only one CASA volunteer, which can make all the difference for the child’s future. I encourage everyone in our community to take a stand against child abuse.
For more information, visit www.casagalveston.org or call 409-572-2552, Ext. 1.
